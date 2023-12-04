Live Radio
Florida hosts Merrimack after Derkack’s 33-point game

The Associated Press

December 4, 2023, 3:44 AM

Merrimack Warriors (4-5) at Florida Gators (4-3)

Gainesville, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack visits the Florida Gators after Jordan Derkack scored 33 points in Merrimack’s 74-68 victory over the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

The Gators are 3-0 on their home court. Florida has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Warriors are 1-4 on the road. Merrimack is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Florida’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Merrimack gives up. Merrimack has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points above the 43.3% shooting opponents of Florida have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Clayton Jr. is shooting 43.5% and averaging 15.6 points for the Gators. Riley Kugel is averaging 15.1 points for Florida.

Devon Savage averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc. Derkack is averaging 17.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.6 steals for Merrimack.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

