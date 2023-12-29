NEW YEAR'S DAY: What's open, closed New Year's Day? | Laws going into effect | Start the year a millionaire | New year, new home
Ballisager Webb’s 17 help American take down UMBC 87-85

The Associated Press

December 29, 2023, 10:27 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jermaine Ballisager Webb had 17 points in American’s 87-85 win against UMBC on Friday night.

Ballisager Webb was 7-of-8 shooting and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Eagles (6-7). Elijah Stephens scored 16 points while going 6 of 12 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the foul line, and added five assists and four steals. Geoff Sprouse shot 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

The Retrievers (5-10) were led by Bryce Johnson, who posted 31 points. Dion Brown added nine points, eight rebounds and two steals for UMBC. Marcus Banks also had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

