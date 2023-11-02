Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » TCU hosts Southern to…

TCU hosts Southern to tip off season

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 2:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Southern Jaguars at TCU Horned Frogs

Fort Worth, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -26; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: The TCU Horned Frogs host the Southern Jaguars for the season opener.

TCU finished 22-13 overall last season while going 13-4 at home. The Horned Frogs averaged 8.0 steals, 4.7 blocks and 11.4 turnovers per game last season.

Southern finished 15-17 overall a season ago while going 5-12 on the road. The Jaguars shot 42.9% from the field and 33.1% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up