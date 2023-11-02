TCU hosts Southern to tip off season

Southern Jaguars at TCU Horned Frogs Fort Worth, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -26; over/under…

Southern Jaguars at TCU Horned Frogs

Fort Worth, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -26; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: The TCU Horned Frogs host the Southern Jaguars for the season opener.

TCU finished 22-13 overall last season while going 13-4 at home. The Horned Frogs averaged 8.0 steals, 4.7 blocks and 11.4 turnovers per game last season.

Southern finished 15-17 overall a season ago while going 5-12 on the road. The Jaguars shot 42.9% from the field and 33.1% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.