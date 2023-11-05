Live Radio
TCU Horned Frogs open season at home against the Southern Jaguars

The Associated Press

November 5, 2023, 2:43 AM

Southern Jaguars at TCU Horned Frogs

Fort Worth, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -27; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: The TCU Horned Frogs open the season at home against the Southern Jaguars.

TCU went 13-4 at home a season ago while going 22-13 overall. The Horned Frogs allowed opponents to score 68.4 points per game and shoot 42.7% from the field last season.

Southern finished 11-8 in SWAC play and 5-12 on the road last season. The Jaguars averaged 71.9 points per game last season, 28.2 in the paint, 17.8 off of turnovers and 13.4 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

