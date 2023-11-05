TCU Horned Frogs open season at home against the Southern Jaguars

Southern Jaguars at TCU Horned Frogs Fort Worth, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -27; over/under…

Southern Jaguars at TCU Horned Frogs

Fort Worth, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -27; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: The TCU Horned Frogs open the season at home against the Southern Jaguars.

TCU went 13-4 at home a season ago while going 22-13 overall. The Horned Frogs allowed opponents to score 68.4 points per game and shoot 42.7% from the field last season.

Southern finished 11-8 in SWAC play and 5-12 on the road last season. The Jaguars averaged 71.9 points per game last season, 28.2 in the paint, 17.8 off of turnovers and 13.4 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.