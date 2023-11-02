Nevada begins season at home against Sacramento State

Sacramento State Hornets at Nevada Wolf Pack
Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Nevada Wolf Pack start the season at home against the Sacramento State Hornets.
Nevada went 22-11 overall last season while going 14-1 at home. The Wolf Pack averaged 14.4 assists per game on 24.2 made field goals last season.
Sacramento State went 7-12 in Big Sky games and 5-10 on the road last season. The Hornets averaged 4.5 steals, 2.7 blocks and 12.6 turnovers per game last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
