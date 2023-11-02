Nevada begins season at home against Sacramento State

Sacramento State Hornets at Nevada Wolf Pack Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Nevada Wolf Pack start…

Sacramento State Hornets at Nevada Wolf Pack

Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nevada Wolf Pack start the season at home against the Sacramento State Hornets.

Nevada went 22-11 overall last season while going 14-1 at home. The Wolf Pack averaged 14.4 assists per game on 24.2 made field goals last season.

Sacramento State went 7-12 in Big Sky games and 5-10 on the road last season. The Hornets averaged 4.5 steals, 2.7 blocks and 12.6 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.