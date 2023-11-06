Dawson Garcia’s big double-double leads fast-starting Minnesota’s 80-60 win over Bethune-Cookman

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dawson Garcia had 23 points and 14 rebounds, and Minnesota rode a 46-point first half to a…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dawson Garcia had 23 points and 14 rebounds, and Minnesota rode a 46-point first half to a season-opening 80-60 victory over Bethune-Cookman on Monday night.

Garcia was 4-of-10 shooting but made 14 free throws in 16 attempts. He also had six assists. Braeden Carrington scored 13 points and Elijah Hawkins added 10 for the Golden Gophers.

A 16-2 run helped Minnesota build a 26-11 lead through the first 9 1/2 minutes and the Gophers went on to lead 46-22 at the break.

Jakobi Heady led the Tigers with 17 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Zion Harmon and Damani McEntire scored 11 points each.

Garcia, a 6-foot-11 junior, is Minnesota’s leading returning scorer (15.3 ppg in 2022-23) on a roster with eight newcomers — four transfers and four freshmen. Transfer Parker Fox, who scored seven points, saw his first action with the Golden Gophers after missing the past two seasons with knee injuries.

