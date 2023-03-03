Weather and leaky roof delay SEC’s No. 4 LSU-Georgia game

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference tournament quarterfinal game between No. 4 LSU and Georgia was delayed by severe…

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference tournament quarterfinal game between No. 4 LSU and Georgia was delayed by severe weather — and a leaky roof — at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The teams were coming out of a timeout with LSU ahead 42-32 and 4:23 left before halftime when players and people around the court noticed water around a basket. Officials called LSU coach Kim Mulkey and Georgia coach Kim Abrahamson-Henderson together and soon, the two were pointing toward the roof, where apparently water had seeped in as strong storms pushed through downtown Greenville.

The teams were sent to their locker rooms to wait out the weather, which lasted approximately 45 minutes.

The Tigers and Bulldogs were given 10 minutes to warm up before the game restarted.

Third-seeded Tennessee and 14th-seeded Kentucky are scheduled to play the fourth quarterfinal after the LSU-Georgia game.

The Well, as the building is nicknamed, will play host to the NCAA Tournament women’s regional in three weeks.

