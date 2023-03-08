Sharp leads Northwestern St. past New Orleans in Southland

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Demarcus Sharp scored 31 points and distributed nine assists and Northwestern State beat New Orleans…

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Demarcus Sharp scored 31 points and distributed nine assists and Northwestern State beat New Orleans 74-70 in Southland Conference semifinal tournament contest on Tuesday night.

Northwestern State (22-10) established an 18-9 lead and never trailed. The Demons extended their lead to 31-17 with 5:51 before halftime before the Privateers (12-20) closed to 36-28 at halftime.

Jamond Vincent’s three-point play with 5:49 left brought New Orleans to a 62-all tie, but Isaac Haney countered with a 3-pointer 16 seconds late and the Demons stayed ahead the rest of the way.

Jamonta Black scored 14 points and Jalen Hampton 11 for the Demons.

Tyson Jackson scored 19 points, Vincent 15, Khaleb Wilson-Rouse 14 and Marquez Cooper 10 for New Orleans.

