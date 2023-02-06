The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. South Carolina (28)
|23-0
|700
|1
|2. Indiana
|22-1
|649
|4
|3. LSU
|23-0
|643
|3
|4. UConn
|21-3
|611
|5
|5. Iowa
|19-4
|569
|6
|6. Stanford
|22-3
|568
|2
|7. Utah
|20-2
|543
|7
|8. Maryland
|19-5
|509
|8
|9. Duke
|20-3
|448
|16
|10. Notre Dame
|18-4
|429
|9
|11. Virginia Tech
|18-4
|394
|13
|12. Michigan
|19-5
|359
|18
|13. Ohio St.
|20-4
|337
|10
|14. North Carolina
|17-6
|328
|11
|15. Villanova
|20-4
|245
|19
|16. Oklahoma
|18-4
|241
|20
|17. Arizona
|18-5
|233
|22
|18. UCLA
|18-6
|201
|14
|19. Florida St.
|20-5
|187
|23
|20. Texas
|18-6
|182
|24
|21. Iowa St.
|15-6
|168
|12
|22. NC State
|16-6
|164
|15
|23. Gonzaga
|22-3
|118
|17
|24. South Florida
|22-4
|98
|25
|25. Colorado
|18-5
|81
|–
Others receiving votes: Baylor 29, Illinois 18, UNLV 14, Tennessee 13, Southern Cal 8, Middle Tennessee 8, Florida Gulf Coast 2, Louisville 2, Cleveland St. 1.
