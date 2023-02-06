The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points…

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

Record Pts Prv 1. South Carolina (28) 23-0 700 1 2. Indiana 22-1 649 4 3. LSU 23-0 643 3 4. UConn 21-3 611 5 5. Iowa 19-4 569 6 6. Stanford 22-3 568 2 7. Utah 20-2 543 7 8. Maryland 19-5 509 8 9. Duke 20-3 448 16 10. Notre Dame 18-4 429 9 11. Virginia Tech 18-4 394 13 12. Michigan 19-5 359 18 13. Ohio St. 20-4 337 10 14. North Carolina 17-6 328 11 15. Villanova 20-4 245 19 16. Oklahoma 18-4 241 20 17. Arizona 18-5 233 22 18. UCLA 18-6 201 14 19. Florida St. 20-5 187 23 20. Texas 18-6 182 24 21. Iowa St. 15-6 168 12 22. NC State 16-6 164 15 23. Gonzaga 22-3 118 17 24. South Florida 22-4 98 25 25. Colorado 18-5 81 –

Others receiving votes: Baylor 29, Illinois 18, UNLV 14, Tennessee 13, Southern Cal 8, Middle Tennessee 8, Florida Gulf Coast 2, Louisville 2, Cleveland St. 1.

