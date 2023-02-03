Oklahoma State plays No. 15 TCU, looks for 4th straight home win

TCU Horned Frogs (17-5, 6-3 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (13-9, 4-5 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

TCU Horned Frogs (17-5, 6-3 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (13-9, 4-5 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Cowboys play No. 15 TCU.

The Cowboys are 9-2 in home games. Oklahoma State is ninth in the Big 12 scoring 68.9 points while shooting 43.6% from the field.

The Horned Frogs are 6-3 against Big 12 opponents. TCU leads college basketball with 20.0 fast break points per game.

The Cowboys and Horned Frogs meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kalib Boone is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Cowboys. Bryce Thompson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

Mike Miles is averaging 18.1 points for the Horned Frogs. Emanuel Miller is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for TCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 65.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

