Cal Baptist hosts Southern Utah after Jones’ 20-point game

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (15-7, 7-2 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (13-9, 5-4 WAC)

Riverside, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cal Baptist -2.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah faces the Cal Baptist Lancers after Tevian Jones scored 20 points in Southern Utah’s 79-67 victory against the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Lancers have gone 9-3 at home. Cal Baptist ranks ninth in the WAC with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Riley Battin averaging 2.2.

The Thunderbirds are 7-2 in conference matchups. Southern Utah ranks fifth in college basketball scoring 40.8 points per game in the paint led by Jones averaging 7.3.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Quintana is shooting 29.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 10.3 points. Taran Armstrong is shooting 43.1% and averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

Jones is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunderbirds, while averaging 19.4 points and 1.6 steals. Maizen Fausett is shooting 52.3% and averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games for Southern Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 7-3, averaging 79.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

