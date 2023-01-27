Timme leads No. 14 Gonzaga against Portland after 38-point outing

Gonzaga Bulldogs (17-4, 6-1 WCC) at Portland Pilots (11-12, 3-5 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (17-4, 6-1 WCC) at Portland Pilots (11-12, 3-5 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Gonzaga visits the Portland Pilots after Drew Timme scored 38 points in Gonzaga’s 99-90 victory against the Pacific Tigers.

The Pilots have gone 9-3 at home. Portland is fourth in the WCC shooting 37.5% from deep, led by Chika Nduka shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Bulldogs are 6-1 against WCC opponents. Gonzaga leads college basketball in inside scoring, averaging 43.3 points per game in the paint this season. Timme paces them with 15.3 points per game in the paint.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moses Wood is averaging 14.8 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Pilots. Juan Sebastian Gorosito is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland.

Julian Strawther is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 13.5 points and seven rebounds. Timme is shooting 61.8% and averaging 22.1 points over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 3-7, averaging 70.0 points, 26.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 93.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 54.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

