Southern Utah plays New Mexico State, aims for 7th straight home win

New Mexico State Aggies (7-11, 0-6 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (13-6, 5-1 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah hosts New Mexico State looking to prolong its six-game home winning streak.

The Thunderbirds have gone 8-1 in home games. Southern Utah is second in college basketball averaging 86.1 points and is shooting 48.2% from the field.

The Aggies are 0-6 in WAC play. New Mexico State has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tevian Jones is scoring 19.4 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Thunderbirds. Harrison Butler is averaging 11.7 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 41.0% over the past 10 games for Southern Utah.

Xavier Pinson is averaging 12.7 points and 4.6 assists for the Aggies. Deshawndre Washington is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 8-2, averaging 83.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Aggies: 2-8, averaging 69.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

