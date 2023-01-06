SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Home » College Basketball » Smith scores 18 to…

Smith scores 18 to lead Colgate over Navy 87-73

The Associated Press

January 6, 2023, 4:36 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Braeden Smith had 18 points and Colgate rolled to an 87-73 win over Navy on Thursday night.

Smith also had seven assists for the Raiders (9-7, 3-0 Patriot League). Keegan Records added 16 points, going 7 of 10 from the field. Tucker Richardson scored 12.

The Midshipmen (8-7, 1-2) were led by Tyler Nelson with 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Sean Yoder and Daniel Deaver both scored 12 to match Nelson.

NEXT UP

Colgate plays Monday against Army on the road, and Navy hosts Lehigh on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up