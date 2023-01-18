Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Navy secures 63-45 victory…

Navy secures 63-45 victory over Boston University

The Associated Press

January 18, 2023, 9:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Sean Yoder had 14 points in Navy’s 63-45 victory over Boston University on Wednesday night.

Yoder was 5-of-12 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) for the Midshipmen (9-10, 2-5 Patriot League). Daniel Deaver scored 13 points and added eight rebounds. Patrick Dorsey shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points. The Midshipmen ended a five-game slide with the victory.

Daman led the Terriers (9-11, 2-5) in scoring, finishing with nine points. Boston University also got eight points, six rebounds and two steals from Malcolm Chimezie. In addition, Jonas Harper finished with seven points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Navy visits Army and Boston University hosts Loyola (MD).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up