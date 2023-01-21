Freeman and Milwaukee host Youngstown State

Youngstown State Penguins (15-5, 7-2 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (13-6, 7-2 Horizon) Milwaukee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Youngstown State Penguins (15-5, 7-2 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (13-6, 7-2 Horizon)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Milwaukee -3.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee takes on the Youngstown State Penguins after BJ Freeman scored 26 points in Milwaukee’s 77-69 victory against the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Panthers are 9-2 on their home court. Milwaukee leads the Horizon in rebounding, averaging 35.9 boards. Freeman paces the Panthers with 4.9 rebounds.

The Penguins are 7-2 in conference play. Youngstown State ranks second in college basketball in 3-point percentage, shooting 40.2% as a team from downtown this season. Dwayne Cohill paces them shooting 51.7% from 3-point range.

The Panthers and Penguins meet Saturday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Panthers. Kentrell Pullian is averaging 10.7 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Cohill is scoring 17.2 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Penguins. Malek Green is averaging 14.5 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 56.0% over the past 10 games for Youngstown State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 76.0 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Penguins: 8-2, averaging 83.4 points, 29.1 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

