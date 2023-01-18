Live Radio
Bucknell edges Army 68-66 for first league victory

The Associated Press

January 18, 2023, 11:26 PM

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Forrest scored 25 points and Andre Screen made two free throws with two seconds remaining to give Bucknell a 68-66 win over Army on Wednesday night and its first Patriot League win of the season.

Alex Timmerman added 12 points for the Bison (8-12, 1-6).

Ethan Roberts led Army (11-9, 5-2) with 17 points. Jalen Rucker and Jared Cross each added 13 points and Charlie Peterson scored 12.

