Bryant visits Binghamton after Pride’s 27-point performance

Bryant Bulldogs (13-7, 4-3 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (8-12, 4-3 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Binghamton -6.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant visits the Binghamton Bearcats after Charles Pride scored 27 points in Bryant’s 98-79 loss to the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

The Bearcats are 5-5 on their home court. Binghamton is sixth in the America East in rebounding averaging 31.3 rebounds. Miles Gibson leads the Bearcats with 5.5 boards.

The Bulldogs are 4-3 against conference opponents. Bryant is ninth in college basketball scoring 83.7 points per game while shooting 47.5%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gibson is averaging 10.2 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Bearcats. Jacob Falko is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

Sherif Kenney is averaging 17.1 points and 3.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Pride is averaging 15.5 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 44.4% over the last 10 games for Bryant.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 79.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.