Syracuse hosts Oakland after Hervey’s 21-point game

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-8, 0-2 Horizon) at Syracuse Orange (4-4, 1-0 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-8, 0-2 Horizon) at Syracuse Orange (4-4, 1-0 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland plays the Syracuse Orange after Keaton Hervey scored 21 points in Oakland’s 79-73 overtime loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Orange have gone 2-2 at home. Syracuse has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 0-3 away from home. Oakland is sixth in the Horizon scoring 31.0 points per game in the paint led by Hervey averaging 10.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph Girard III is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, while averaging 14.3 points. Jesse Edwards is shooting 62.0% and averaging 14.8 points for Syracuse.

Trey Townsend is averaging 16.1 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies. Hervey is averaging 14.4 points for Oakland.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.