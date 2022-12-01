Holidays: Racing Presidents make ‘Nutcracker’ appearance | Toymakers aim products at grown-ups | 4 festive cocktails | Plan if taking dog on holiday trip | Foods toxic to pets
Nelson’s 18 lead Manhattan over Fairfield 56-53

The Associated Press

December 1, 2022, 10:02 PM

RIVERDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Anthony Nelson’s 18 points helped Manhattan defeat Fairfield 56-53 on Thursday night.

Nelson had five assists and three steals for the Jaspers (3-3). Nick Brennen added 11 points while shooting 4 for 8, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc, and he also had five rebounds. Samir Stewart recorded 10 points and shot 4 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Caleb Fields finished with 12 points and three steals for the Stags (2-6). Jalen Leach added 11 points and six rebounds for Fairfield. Allan Jeanne-Rose also had nine points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

