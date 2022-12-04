Loville hits 6 3s, leads No. 14 Arizona women past Lobos

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jade Loville made 10 of 13 shots, including a career-best six 3-pointers, and scored 27 points…

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jade Loville made 10 of 13 shots, including a career-best six 3-pointers, and scored 27 points to lead No. 14 Arizona to a 77-60 win over New Mexico on Sunday.

Shaina Pellington added 19 points for the Wildcats (7-0), who had their lowest output of the year and won by less than 20 for only the second time this season.

Paula Reus scored 14 points for the Lobos (4-4).

New Mexico hit 7 of 12 shots, with a pair of 3s, to lead 16-15 after one quarter. But the Wildcats, who failed to make a 3-pointer in the first quarter, had two by Lauren Fields and one from Loville in the second and took a 41-30 lead at the half.

Arizona stretched the lead to 16 as Loville, a graduate senior who spent last season at rival Arizona State after starting at Boise State, went 3 of 3 from distance in the third quarter.

Defense was the difference as Arizona, which is home against Kansas on Thursday, forced 26 turnovers and turned those into 36 points while giving the ball away only 12 times.

