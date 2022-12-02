Kent State takes home win streak into matchup with South Dakota State

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (3-4) at Kent State Golden Flashes (5-2) Kent, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (3-4) at Kent State Golden Flashes (5-2)

Kent, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kent State -7.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State hosts South Dakota State trying to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Golden Flashes are 4-0 on their home court. Kent State has a 5-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Jackrabbits are 1-2 in road games. South Dakota State is eighth in the Summit with 11.4 assists per game led by Alex Arians averaging 3.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sincere Carry is shooting 36.6% and averaging 18.3 points for the Golden Flashes. Miryne Thomas is averaging 11.1 points for Kent State.

Zeke Mayo is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. William Kyle III is averaging 10.7 points for South Dakota State.

