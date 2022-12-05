Holidays: ’12 days of Christmas’ gift inflation? | Holiday procrastinators are back | Holiday travel upended | TSA travel tips | Which grocery stores are open
Home » College Basketball » Kennesaw State knocks off…

Kennesaw State knocks off Charleston Southern, 76-65

The Associated Press

December 5, 2022, 10:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Chris Youngblood had 16 points in Kennesaw State’s 76-65 victory against Charleston Southern on Monday night.

Youngblood shot 4 for 9 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line for the Owls (6-3). Demond Robinson added 10 points while going 5 of 8 and 0 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds, five steals, and three blocks. Quincy Adekokoya recorded nine points and finished 3 of 5 from 3-point range.

The Buccaneers (2-6) were led in scoring by Tyeree Bryan, who finished with 23 points. Taje’ Kelly added 13 points and three steals for Charleston Southern. Claudell Harris Jr. also had 12 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up