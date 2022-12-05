Green Bay faces IUPUI, looks to end 7-game slide

IUPUI Jaguars (1-7, 0-1 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (0-7, 0-1 Horizon) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Monday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

IUPUI Jaguars (1-7, 0-1 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (0-7, 0-1 Horizon)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Bay -6.5; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay will try to stop its seven-game slide when the Phoenix play IUPUI.

The Phoenix are 0-2 in home games. Green Bay gives up 78.1 points and has been outscored by 19.8 points per game.

The Jaguars are 0-1 in conference matchups. IUPUI is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Phoenix and Jaguars match up Monday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zae Blake is scoring 9.8 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Phoenix. Clarence Cummings III is averaging 9.3 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 41.8% for Green Bay.

Bryce Monroe is averaging 12 points and 3.8 assists for the Jaguars. Jlynn Counter is averaging 11.6 points for IUPUI.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.