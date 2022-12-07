Evansville Purple Aces face the Campbell Fighting Camels on 3-game skid

Campbell Fighting Camels (4-4) at Evansville Purple Aces (2-8, 0-2 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Campbell Fighting Camels (4-4) at Evansville Purple Aces (2-8, 0-2 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Evansville -2.5; over/under is 130

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville will try to stop its three-game losing streak when the Purple Aces play Campbell.

The Purple Aces are 0-2 on their home court. Evansville has a 0-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Fighting Camels are 1-2 in road games. Campbell averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blaise Beauchamp averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, scoring 8.7 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Kenny Strawbridge is shooting 40.3% and averaging 16.5 points for Evansville.

Ricky Clemons is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Fighting Camels. Joshua Lusane is averaging 11.0 points and 3.6 rebounds for Campbell.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

