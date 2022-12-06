Columbia takes on UMBC, looks for 5th straight home win

UMBC Retrievers (5-4) at Columbia Lions (4-7) New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbia -4.5; over/under is…

UMBC Retrievers (5-4) at Columbia Lions (4-7)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbia -4.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Lions face UMBC.

The Lions have gone 4-1 at home. Columbia ranks fifth in the Ivy League with 30.9 points per game in the paint led by Josh Odunowo averaging 7.0.

The Retrievers are 1-3 on the road. UMBC is ninth in the America East allowing 76.2 points while holding opponents to 46.9% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Robledo is averaging 11 points and nine rebounds for the Lions. Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Columbia.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.