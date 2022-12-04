Holidays: ’12 days of Christmas’ gift inflation? | Holiday procrastinators are back | Holiday travel upended | TSA travel tips | Which grocery stores are open
Home » College Basketball » Castaneda's 17 lead Akron…

Castaneda’s 17 lead Akron past Muskingum 80-33

The Associated Press

December 4, 2022, 5:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Xavier Castaneda had 17 points in Akron’s 80-33 victory against Muskingum on Sunday.

Castaneda also had five rebounds for the Zips (4-4). Trendon Hankerson scored 10 points while shooting 4 for 7, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

The Fighting Muskies (0-6) were led by DJ Donnell, who recorded 11 points. Kaelan Pulliam added seven points for Muskingum. Logan Stotzer also had five points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up