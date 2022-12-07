BYU hosts Utah Valley following Darthard’s 25-point showing

Utah Valley Wolverines (4-4) at BYU Cougars (5-4) Provo, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: BYU -8; over/under…

Utah Valley Wolverines (4-4) at BYU Cougars (5-4)

Provo, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: BYU -8; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley faces the BYU Cougars after Le’Tre Darthard scored 25 points in Utah Valley’s 88-78 victory over the Long Beach State Beach.

The Cougars have gone 3-0 in home games. BYU scores 75.7 points and has outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Wolverines are 0-3 in road games. Utah Valley has a 2-3 record against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gideon George is shooting 44.8% and averaging 12.6 points for the Cougars. Jaxson Robinson is averaging 7.9 points for BYU.

Justin Harmon is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Wolverines. Trey Woodbury is averaging 13.1 points for Utah Valley.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.