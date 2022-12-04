Holidays: ’12 days of Christmas’ gift inflation? | Holiday procrastinators are back | Holiday travel upended | TSA travel tips | Which grocery stores are open
Anderson’s 18 lead FGCU over Florida International 74-65

The Associated Press

December 4, 2022, 9:03 PM

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Zach Anderson’s 18 points helped FGCU defeat Florida International 74-65 on Sunday night.

Anderson had 13 rebounds for the Eagles (7-2). Caleb Catto scored 14 points and added five assists and four steals. Chase Johnston shot 4 for 11, including 3 for 10 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Mohamed Sanogo led the way for the Panthers (4-4) with 23 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Dashon Gittens added 12 points for Florida International. Arturo Dean also recorded eight points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

