Yale takes on Eastern Washington following Knowling’s 20-point performance

Yale Bulldogs (1-0) vs. Eastern Washington Eagles (0-1)

Cheney, Washington; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale plays the Eastern Washington Eagles after Matt Knowling scored 20 points in Yale’s 96-41 win against the Sarah Lawrence Gryphons.

Eastern Washington went 18-16 overall with a 9-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Eagles gave up 74.6 points per game while committing 18.8 fouls last season.

Yale went 19-12 overall last season while going 6-6 on the road. The Bulldogs averaged 15.2 points off of turnovers, 10.0 second chance points and 2.8 bench points last season.

