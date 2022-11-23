Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Best and worst times to hit the roads | Thanksgiving travel rush is back | Is Black Friday shopping a thing of the past? | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Wright State defeats Weber State 87-65

The Associated Press

November 23, 2022, 6:32 PM

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Brandon Noel scored 23 points as Wright State beat Weber State 87-65 on Wednesday night.

Noel also contributed seven rebounds for the Raiders (5-2). Trey Calvin added 14 points while finishing 7 of 9 from the floor, and he also had 10 assists. Alex Huibregste recorded 13 points and was 5 of 7 shooting (3 for 4 from distance).

The Wildcats (2-4) were led in scoring by Steven Verplancken Jr., who finished with 17 points. Weber State also got 10 points from Junior Ballard. Dillon Jones also had nine points, six rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

