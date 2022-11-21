Winthrop takes on Southern Miss in Puerto Aventuras, Mexico

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-0) vs. Winthrop Eagles (2-3) Puerto Aventuras, Mexico; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Winthrop…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-0) vs. Winthrop Eagles (2-3)

Puerto Aventuras, Mexico; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winthrop Eagles will play the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Puerto Aventuras, Mexico.

Winthrop went 23-9 overall with a 9-7 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Eagles averaged 13.4 assists per game on 26.3 made field goals last season.

Southern Miss finished 7-26 overall with a 6-9 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Golden Eagles allowed opponents to score 74.9 points per game and shoot 45.4% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

