Wilson leads Ohio against Eastern Illinois after 21-point game

Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-4) at Ohio Bobcats (1-3) Athens, Ohio; Friday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ohio -17; over/under…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-4) at Ohio Bobcats (1-3)

Athens, Ohio; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ohio -17; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio takes on the Eastern Illinois Panthers after Dwight Wilson scored 21 points in Ohio’s 70-66 overtime loss to the Michigan Wolverines.

Ohio finished 25-10 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Bobcats averaged 7.5 steals, 2.6 blocks and 10.0 turnovers per game last season.

Eastern Illinois went 3-15 in OVC action and 1-16 on the road last season. The Panthers averaged 6.3 steals, 3.0 blocks and 14.7 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.