Wilson leads Ohio against Eastern Illinois after 21-point game

The Associated Press

November 25, 2022, 2:42 AM

Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-4) at Ohio Bobcats (1-3)

Athens, Ohio; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ohio -17; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio takes on the Eastern Illinois Panthers after Dwight Wilson scored 21 points in Ohio’s 70-66 overtime loss to the Michigan Wolverines.

Ohio finished 25-10 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Bobcats averaged 7.5 steals, 2.6 blocks and 10.0 turnovers per game last season.

Eastern Illinois went 3-15 in OVC action and 1-16 on the road last season. The Panthers averaged 6.3 steals, 3.0 blocks and 14.7 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

