Wichita State tips off season at home against Central Arkansas

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears at Wichita State Shockers

Wichita, Kansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wichita State -17.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Wichita State Shockers host the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears in the season opener.

Wichita State went 15-13 overall with an 11-6 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Shockers shot 40.3% from the field and 31.2% from 3-point range last season.

Central Arkansas went 11-20 overall last season while going 3-14 on the road. The Sugar Bears averaged 73.2 points per game while shooting 44.0% from the field and 30.0% from behind the arc last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.