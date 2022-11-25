Holidays: Inflation 'definitely a guest' at holiday celebrations this year | Small businesses, and shoppers, return to holiday markets | Is Black Friday shopping a thing of the past?
Washington State hosts Detroit Mercy after Davis’ 26-point showing

The Associated Press

November 25, 2022, 2:42 AM

Detroit Mercy Titans (3-3) at Washington State Cougars (2-2)

Pullman, Washington; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Washington State -11; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy takes on the Washington State Cougars after Antoine Davis scored 26 points in Detroit Mercy’s 70-49 victory against the Charlotte 49ers.

Washington State finished 13-6 at home a season ago while going 22-15 overall. The Cougars averaged 71.5 points per game last season, 13.4 on free throws and 26.7 from 3-point range.

Detroit Mercy finished 14-16 overall a season ago while going 5-15 on the road. The Titans gave up 70.5 points per game while committing 15.6 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

