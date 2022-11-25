Washington State hosts Detroit Mercy after Davis’ 26-point showing

Detroit Mercy Titans (3-3) at Washington State Cougars (2-2) Pullman, Washington; Friday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Washington State…

Detroit Mercy Titans (3-3) at Washington State Cougars (2-2)

Pullman, Washington; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Washington State -11; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy takes on the Washington State Cougars after Antoine Davis scored 26 points in Detroit Mercy’s 70-49 victory against the Charlotte 49ers.

Washington State finished 13-6 at home a season ago while going 22-15 overall. The Cougars averaged 71.5 points per game last season, 13.4 on free throws and 26.7 from 3-point range.

Detroit Mercy finished 14-16 overall a season ago while going 5-15 on the road. The Titans gave up 70.5 points per game while committing 15.6 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

