Walker scores 23, Mercer knocks off Milligan 118-64

MACON, Ga (AP) — Shawn Walker scored 23 points as Mercer beat Milligan 118-64 on Friday night.

Walker shot 9 for 11, including 5 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Bears (1-1). Jalyn McCreary scored 22 points and added nine rebounds. Michael Zanoni shot 7 of 8 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 21 points.

Sam Gold led the way for the Buffs (0-1) with 18 points. Julian Wilson added 10 points for Milligan.

NEXT UP

Mercer plays Tuesday against Georgia State on the road, and Milligan visits Austin Peay on Monday.

