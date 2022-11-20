HOLIDAYS: Get ready for a pricy travel season | TSA tips for holiday travel | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Wahab scores 23 to lead Georgetown over La Salle 69-62

The Associated Press

November 20, 2022, 4:17 PM

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica (AP) — Qudus Wahab scored 23 points as Georgetown beat La Salle 69-62 in the Jamaica Classic on Sunday.

Wahab added seven rebounds for the Hoyas (3-2). Brandon Murray scored 16 points with six rebounds.

The Explorers (2-3) were led by the 14 points of Jhamir Brickus. Anwar Gill added 13 points and seven rebounds. Khalil Brantley finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

La Salle outscored Georgetown by 13 points in the second half.

NEXT UP

Up next for Georgetown is a Wednesday matchup with American at home, while La Salle hosts Binghamton on Saturday.

