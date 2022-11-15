ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
UT Arlington rolls to 100-59 victory over Hardin-Simmons

The Associated Press

November 15, 2022, 11:56 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Brandon Walker and Marion Humphrey both scored 17 points as UT Arlington beat Hardin-Simmons 100-59 on Tuesday night.

Walker also contributed eight rebounds for the Mavericks (2-1). Humphrey added five rebounds. Shemar Wilson recorded 12 points.

Steven Quinn finished with 12 points for the Cowboys. Will Bartoszek added 10 points, six rebounds and four assists for Hardin-Simmons. Jared Bomer also had nine points and three blocks.

NEXT UP

UT Arlington hosts Nevada in its next matchup on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

