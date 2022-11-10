UMKC visits No. 23 Illinois following Shannon’s 24-point outing

UMKC Kangaroos (0-2) at Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) Champaign, Illinois; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Illinois hosts…

UMKC Kangaroos (0-2) at Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0)

Champaign, Illinois; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Illinois hosts the UMKC Kangaroos after Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 24 points in Illinois’ 87-57 victory over the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

Illinois finished 23-10 overall a season ago while going 13-3 at home. The Fighting Illini shot 44.8% from the field and 35.9% from 3-point range last season.

UMKC went 12-6 in Summit play and 8-7 on the road last season. The Kangaroos allowed opponents to score 67.3 points per game and shoot 44.1% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

