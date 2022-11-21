Thanksgiving: Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How to avoid burns from holiday cooking | Coping with grief | TSA tips for holiday travel
UIC earns 77-71 win over Stonehill

The Associated Press

November 21, 2022, 7:07 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Jace Carter had 28 points in UIC’s 77-71 victory over Stonehill on Monday night.

Carter had seven rebounds and three steals for the Flames (3-2). Trevante Anderson scored 18 points and added seven assists. Filip recorded 12 points and shot 4 for 8 from beyond the arc.

Andrew Sims led the Skyhawks (2-4) in scoring, finishing with 24 points and nine rebounds. Isaiah Burnett added 10 points and four steals and Max Zegarowski had nine points and nine rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

