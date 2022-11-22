UC Davis plays Sacramento State in Sacramento, California

Sacramento State Hornets (3-1) vs. UC Davis Aggies (3-1) Sacramento, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UC Davis…

Sacramento State Hornets (3-1) vs. UC Davis Aggies (3-1)

Sacramento, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UC Davis -5; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: The UC Davis Aggies play the Sacramento State Hornets in Sacramento, California.

UC Davis finished 13-11 overall with an 8-5 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Aggies averaged 67.8 points per game last season, 31.1 in the paint, 13.9 off of turnovers and 9.4 on fast breaks.

Sacramento State went 11-18 overall with a 5-4 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Hornets gave up 70.2 points per game while committing 17.2 fouls last season.

