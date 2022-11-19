Troy visits Montana after Moody’s 22-point showing

Troy Trojans (4-1) at Montana Grizzlies (2-2) Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montana -1; over/under is…

Troy Trojans (4-1) at Montana Grizzlies (2-2)

Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montana -1; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Montana hosts the Troy Trojans after Aanen Moody scored 22 points in Montana’s 62-51 win over the Merrimack Warriors.

Montana went 18-14 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Grizzlies averaged 72.2 points per game while shooting 45.3% from the field and 34.9% from 3-point range last season.

Troy finished 10-6 in Sun Belt play and 8-6 on the road a season ago. The Trojans averaged 13.8 assists per game on 24.1 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

