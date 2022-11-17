RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Where’s Putin? | 3 convicted in 2014 Malaysian jet downing | Fears in Poland after missile strike | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | Russia's new barrage
Home » College Basketball » Towson defeats UNC Greensboro 56-53

Towson defeats UNC Greensboro 56-53

The Associated Press

November 17, 2022, 11:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Nicolas Timberlake scored 26 points as Towson beat UNC Greensboro 56-53 on Thursday night.

Timberlake shot 10 for 19 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Tigers (4-0). Charles Thompson scored 14 points while finishing 7 of 10 from the floor, and added seven rebounds and four blocks. Sekou Sylla recorded nine points and was 2 of 4 shooting and 5 of 5 from the free throw line.

The Spartans (1-2) were led by Keyshaun Langley, who posted 16 points. UNC Greensboro also got 10 points from Mohammed Abdulsalam. Keondre Kennedy also put up nine points and nine rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up