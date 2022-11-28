The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points…

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year’s final ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. South Carolina (29) 6-0 725 1 2. Stanford 8-1 687 2 3. UConn 5-0 676 3 4. Ohio St. 6-0 605 4 5. Indiana 7-0 587 6 6. North Carolina 6-0 577 8 7. Notre Dame 6-0 565 7 8. Iowa St. 5-1 492 5 9. Virginia Tech 6-0 457 11 10. Iowa 5-2 435 9 11. LSU 7-0 412 12 12. NC State 6-1 408 13 13. Creighton 6-0 351 16 14. Arizona 6-0 350 15 15. UCLA 7-0 281 20 16. Utah 6-0 280 17 17. Michigan 7-0 265 22 18. Louisville 5-2 262 10 19. Oregon 5-1 198 18 20. Maryland 6-2 166 14 21. Baylor 5-2 127 21 22. Texas 3-3 126 19 23. Gonzaga 5-1 85 – 24. Marquette 6-1 64 – 25. Villanova 6-1 61 23

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 50, South Dakota St. 37, Arkansas 36, Kansas St 25, Kansas 17, Tennessee 12, UMass 2, Virginia 2, Duke 2.

