The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The Associated Press

November 28, 2022, 12:57 PM

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year’s final ranking

Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (29) 6-0 725 1
2. Stanford 8-1 687 2
3. UConn 5-0 676 3
4. Ohio St. 6-0 605 4
5. Indiana 7-0 587 6
6. North Carolina 6-0 577 8
7. Notre Dame 6-0 565 7
8. Iowa St. 5-1 492 5
9. Virginia Tech 6-0 457 11
10. Iowa 5-2 435 9
11. LSU 7-0 412 12
12. NC State 6-1 408 13
13. Creighton 6-0 351 16
14. Arizona 6-0 350 15
15. UCLA 7-0 281 20
16. Utah 6-0 280 17
17. Michigan 7-0 265 22
18. Louisville 5-2 262 10
19. Oregon 5-1 198 18
20. Maryland 6-2 166 14
21. Baylor 5-2 127 21
22. Texas 3-3 126 19
23. Gonzaga 5-1 85
24. Marquette 6-1 64
25. Villanova 6-1 61 23

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 50, South Dakota St. 37, Arkansas 36, Kansas St 25, Kansas 17, Tennessee 12, UMass 2, Virginia 2, Duke 2.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

