Texas Longhorns open season at home against the UTEP Miners

The Associated Press

November 6, 2022, 1:22 AM

UTEP Miners at Texas Longhorns

Austin, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas -21; over/under is 130

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Longhorns host the UTEP Miners in the season opener.

Texas went 22-12 overall last season while going 16-3 at home. The Longhorns averaged 16.7 points off of turnovers, 9.2 second chance points and 18.7 bench points last season.

UTEP finished 19-13 overall with a 7-6 record on the road last season. The Miners averaged 68.8 points per game last season, 25.9 in the paint, 15.5 off of turnovers and 8.4 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

