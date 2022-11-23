Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Best and worst times to hit the roads | Thanksgiving travel rush is back | Is Black Friday shopping a thing of the past? | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Texas A&M-CC takes down Alcorn State 98-67

The Associated Press

November 23, 2022, 8:37 PM

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Ross Williams scored 22 points as Texas A&M-Corpus Christie beat Alcorn State 98-67 on Wednesday night.

Williams was 7 of 10 shooting (6 for 9 from distance) for the Islanders (4-2). Isaac Mushila scored 17 points and added nine rebounds. Trey Tennyson finished 4 of 6 from 3-point range and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 16 points.

Devin Carter led the way for the Braves (2-3) with 16 points. Shaun Walker added 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Alcorn State. Dominic Brewton also recorded seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

