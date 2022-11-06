Tennessee hosts Tennessee Tech for season opener

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Tennessee Volunteers Knoxville, Tennessee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tennessee -32; over/under is…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Tennessee Volunteers

Knoxville, Tennessee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tennessee -32; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Tennessee Volunteers host the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles for the season opener.

Tennessee went 27-8 overall last season while going 16-0 at home. The Volunteers allowed opponents to score 62.9 points per game and shoot 40.3% from the field last season.

Tennessee Tech went 11-21 overall last season while going 3-12 on the road. The Golden Eagles gave up 73.7 points per game while committing 14.7 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

