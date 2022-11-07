Temple opens season at home against Wagner

Wagner Seahawks at Temple Owls Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Temple -16; over/under is 132.5 BOTTOM LINE:…

Wagner Seahawks at Temple Owls

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Temple -16; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Temple Owls start the season at home against the Wagner Seahawks.

Temple went 17-12 overall with an 11-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Owls averaged 66.8 points per game while shooting 39.5% from the field and 31.1% from behind the arc last season.

Wagner finished 21-6 overall last season while going 9-5 on the road. The Seahawks gave up 64.7 points per game while committing 20.0 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.