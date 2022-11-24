Stony Brook faces Eastern Washington

Eastern Washington Eagles (1-4) vs. Stony Brook Seawolves (1-4) Miami; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Washington Eagles…

Eastern Washington Eagles (1-4) vs. Stony Brook Seawolves (1-4)

Miami; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Washington Eagles and the Stony Brook Seawolves square off at Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida.

The Seawolves have a 1-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Stony Brook has a 1-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Eagles are 1-4 in non-conference play. Eastern Washington is the Big Sky leader with 26.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Ethan Price averaging 6.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Stephenson-Moore is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 9.0 rebounds for the Seawolves. Kenan Sarvan is averaging 11.0 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 33.3% for Stony Brook.

Steele Venters is averaging 10.4 points for the Eagles. Angelo Allegri is averaging 9.8 points for Eastern Washington.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

