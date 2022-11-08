ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | Md. candidates make final pitches | Raising DC's minimum wage for tipped workers
Southern Illinois downs Little Rock 94-63

The Associated Press

November 8, 2022, 1:07 AM

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Dalton Banks and Lance Jones each had 14 points in Southern Illinois’ 94-63 victory against Little Rock on Monday.

Marcus Domask finished with 11 points for the Salukis in a season opener.

D.J. Smith scored 21 points for the Trojans. Deantoni Gordon added 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Southern Illinois visits Oklahoma State while Little Rock hosts Arkansas Baptist.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

